Lakshya Sen bows out in Japan Open semis.

In an intense showdown at the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen displayed incredible resilience but ultimately succumbed to world No. 9 and Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie in the semifinals. Despite a valiant effort, Lakshya couldn’t overcome Christie’s solid defense and impeccable shots, resulting in a hard-fought 21-15, 13-21, 21-16 victory for the Indonesian.

The match witnessed an enthralling clash of skills, with both players engaged in mesmerizing rallies throughout the 68-minute encounter. Lakshya’s speed posed a challenge for Christie, who had to counter with high-quality shots. Initially, the Indian gained an early lead, but Christie’s consistency improved, and some unforced errors allowed the Indonesian to stage a comeback.

In the second game, Lakshya adapted his strategy, varying the pace of rallies and producing exceptional shots to trouble Christie. With sensational smashes and drops, Lakshya managed to secure the game and level the score.

The decider brought more twists and turns as the lead exchanged hands frequently. However, Christie’s solid defense proved difficult for Lakshya to penetrate, and the Indonesian clinched the victory with a 21-16 score in the final game.

Despite the defeat, Lakshya showcased his potential and determination, leaving an indelible mark on the intense contest. As he continues his badminton journey, Lakshya’s talent promises more thrilling battles in the future.