Pebble launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Pebble Revolve smartwatch has been launched in India. The Pebble Revolve smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 3,499 via the official Pebble website. The Pebble Revolve smartwatch comes in three different strap categories — soft silicone, classic metal, and premium leather.

The Pebble Revolve sports a circular dial and a rotating crown. The watch features a 1.39-inch HD display with an always-on display feature. It also supports Bluetooth calling, letting users make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The wearable has AI voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Siri. It is compatible with both iOS as well as Android devices.

The new Pebble Revolve comes with several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. It also offers multiple sports modes and activity trackers. The watch offers multiple cloud-based watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch houses a 230mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life. The wearable supports wireless charging. Other highlights of the watch include call logs, music control, camera control, an alarm, zen mode, a display timer, and notifications for calls, SMS, email, WhatsApp, and social media, among others.