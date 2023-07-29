Ptron launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based tech brand, Ptron has launched new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in the markets. The device named Ptron Zenbuds Ultima is priced at Rs. 1,499. They are currently available on Amazon in Black and Blue colours.

Ptron’s Zenbuds Ultima feature 13mm dynamic drivers and come with a quad mic and feature TruTalk technology with active noise cancellation. The latest earphones also feature AptSense technology that offers 40ms ultra-low latency for intense mobile gaming. The Zenbuds Ultima earphones come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and also feature a dedicated game mode, music mode as well as transparency mode.

Ptron Zenbuds Ultima are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of battery on a single charge including the charging case that supports USB Type-C charging. The charging case is powered by a 500mAh battery. Ptron Zenbuds Ultima also has AI voice assistant support for Google Assistant or Siri.