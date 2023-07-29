Raids conducted in narco-terrorism case in Poonch, Jammu, and Kashmir

On Saturday, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with a narco-terrorism case. The ongoing raids are specifically focused on four places in the Mandi Tehsil of the border district. The case pertains to a well-known drug peddler named Rafiq Lala, who hails from the Danna Doyiyan area of Sathra. Earlier this year, Lala was apprehended under the Public Safety Act (PSA), and on July 1, the SIA took him into custody for interrogation due to his suspected links with individuals across the border.

Notably, a significant discovery was made on March 3 when authorities found seven kilograms of heroin, a substantial amount of cash exceeding Rs 2 crore, a pistol, and some ammunition at Lala’s residence.

The SIA’s actions reflect the seriousness of the narco-terrorism case and their commitment to apprehending those involved in illicit drug activities and potential cross-border connections. As the raids continue, the authorities aim to gather more information and evidence related to this criminal network. The situation underscores the importance of curbing drug trafficking and its potential links to terrorism, safeguarding the region’s security and well-being.