Ricky Ponting pelted with grapes during Ashes live coverage.

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting found himself in an unexpected and rather displeasing situation during his live television coverage duties at The Oval on Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test. While discussing the day’s play, Ponting became the target of grape pelting, leaving him visibly annoyed.

As he was immersed in sharing insights about the match, a series of fruity missiles rained down on him, with several grapes scattered near his shoes on the turf. Sky Sports presenter Ian Ward noticed the peculiar occurrence and jokingly pointed it out to Ponting, saying, “It looks like you’re being peppered with grapes.”

Unamused by the incident, Ponting expressed his annoyance, stating, “I’ve just been hit by a grape. I wouldn’t mind finding out who that was actually.” The unexpected grape attack certainly added a memorable twist to the live coverage and left viewers and Ponting himself wondering who was behind the fruity assault.