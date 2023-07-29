Singapore Airlines to restructure flights from these Indian cities

Bengaluru: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its subsidiary low-cost Scoot will restructure their flight services from India. The air carriers will restructure flight services from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad from October 29.

SIA will offer daily morning and evening services to Bengaluru. It will also also increase its services between Singapore and Chennai from 17-times weekly to 21-times weekly. Scoot will start daily operations to Chennai after SIA transfers some of its Chennai services to the low-cost carrier from November 5, 2023.

SIA will increase its weekly service between Singapore and Hyderabad from 7 times weekly to 12 times weekly, taking over Scoot’s daily services between the two cities.