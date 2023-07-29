Sweden dominates Italy, advances to knockout stage in Women’s World Cup.

In a spectacular display of skill, Sweden secured their place in the Women’s World Cup knockout stage with a resounding 5-0 victory over Italy in Wellington on Saturday. The turning point came just before halftime, with a three-goal blitz that left Italy struggling to catch up. Amanda Ilestedt shone with two goals, the first of which was a perfectly executed header from Jonna Andersson’s corner. Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius also contributed to the scoring spree, sealing the match as a one-sided affair.

Italy began the game with possession dominance but faltered in dealing with Sweden’s aerial prowess during corner plays, which ultimately led to their heaviest defeat in a World Cup match. Despite this setback, Italy still has a chance to progress to the last 16 if they can avoid defeat in their final Group G fixture against South Africa on Wednesday. Their spirits may be dampened, but they have an opportunity for redemption in their upcoming match.