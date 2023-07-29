TN Police arrested habitual offender who groped more than 100 women on roads in Chennai

A persistent criminal from Chennai, 43, who grabbed more than 100 women, has been arrested. After looking through several CCTV cameras, MKB Nagar Police were able to locate him.

Two women went to the MKB Nagar Police and complained that a man tried to grope them but managed to get away. Police investigated their complaint by looking through local CCTV footage and found and detained Prakash, 43, after focusing on him.

The police claimed that ladies in Kodungaiyur and Perambur had reported similar complaints and had given descriptions of a similar male.

According to reports, Prakash admitted to groping over 100 women while being questioned.

In Anna Nagar, Prakash, a resident of Vyasarpadi, was employed by a mobile repair business.

He admitted to the police that whenever he spotted women on his way home from work, he would engage in such groping.

Prakash was brought before a magistrate’s court and taken into detention.