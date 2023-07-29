UAE authority announces partial road closure

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced a partial road closure in Abu Dhabi. The authority said that the three right lanes of a key road will be closed from 11pm today, Friday, July 28 till 6am on Monday, July 31.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road which runs by Khalifa City and Raha Mall will be partially closed. The shut lanes will be towards the direction of Al Shahama and Dubai.

Aldo Read: Hero MotoCorp discontinues this bike: Details

The authority has urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by all rules.