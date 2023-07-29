UAE authority warns of delay on major road

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has warned motorists of an expected delay on a major road during the weekend.

RTA informed that traffic at the intersection between Al Manara Road and Al Thanya Street on Jumeirah Street will be affected by maintenance work. The work will be carried out from 2pm on Saturday, July 29, till 5am on Monday, July 31.

RTA urged all motorists to use alternative routes and follow directional signs to reach their destination smoothly.