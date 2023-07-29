UAE temporarily suspends rice export

Dubai: The UAE government has temporarily suspended exporting and re-exporting rice from the country. The Ministry of Economy announced this.

According to Ministerial Resolution No. (120) of 2023, the suspension will remain in place for a period of four months. The decision was taken to ensure sufficient rice supply in the local markets. The decision includes banning the export and re-export of rice that had been imported from India after July 20, 2023. This applies to all rice varieties, including brown rice, fully or partially milled rice.

Companies wishing to export or re-export rice must submit a request to the ministry of economy to obtain an export permit outside the country. UAE imports 90% of its food.

Earlier the Indian government had banned exports of non-basmati white and broken rice. Yesterday, the Indian government also banned the exports of deoiled rice bran until November 30. India accounts for more than 40% of world rice exports.