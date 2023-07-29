Union government prohibits export of de-oiled rice bran

New Delhi: The Union government has prohibited the export of de-oiled rice bran until November. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGTD) announced this.

‘Export of de-oiled rice bran under ITC HS code 2306 and under any other HS code is prohibited until November 30, 2013,’ the DGFT said in a notification.

Earlier the Union government had banned the export of non-basmati white rice. The decision has been taken in view of rising milk and milk products prices domestically due to soaring fodder prices. De-oiled rice bran (DORB) or rice bran extraction is a key ingredient in cattle, poultry, and fish feed. In the case of cattle feed, about 25% rice bran extraction is used.

The prices of de-oiled rice bran (DORB) have increased sharply to Rs 18,000-18,500 a tonne from Rs 5,000 per tonne in the last few weeks . India is a leading exporter of de-oiled rice bran.