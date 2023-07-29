Union Ministry officials arrested by CBI in bribery case, Rs 60 lakh recovered

Four persons were detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday in connection with a Rs 3 lakh bribery case, three of them were Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MOCA) officers. The investigative team found cash in the accused’s hands valued Rs 60 lakhs.

Two employees who were serving as the Joint Director and Senior Technical Assistant at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MOCA) office in New Delhi are among those who have been detained. Along with a member of a Mumbai-based private company’s partner, another joint director from MOCA who is currently serving as the official liquidator at Corporate Bhawan in Chennai was also detained.

According to the charges, the accused public employees participated in corrupt and illegal actions and accepted bribes from a private person in exchange for favourable treatment. The bribes involved documents from a private corporation that were part of investigations into illegal and unethical business practises being conducted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The CBI set up a trap and captured the Joint Director while accepting a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh, all in response to a complaint made on July 28 against the accused officers. The other accused were afterwards apprehended as well.

After the arrests, CBI agents began conducting searches at several places in Delhi, Gurugram, and Chennai. As a result, they were able to find numerous damning documents and digital evidence, as well as about Rs. 59.80 lakh in cash.