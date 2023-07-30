A third firefighter loses their life while battling one of the massive blazes in Canada

During Canada’s worst wildfire season on record, a third firefighter tragically lost their life while battling one of the massive blazes. This sad news comes just days after two other firefighters also died in separate incidents while fighting the record-breaking Canadian wildfires.

The announcement was made by David Eby, the premier of British Columbia, in a statement expressing his devastation over the loss. However, the firefighter’s identity was not revealed. Local officials stated that the incident occurred at the Donnie Creek wildfire, near Fort St John in the northeastern part of the province.

This recent update follows the deaths of two other firefighters earlier this month and a helicopter pilot who lost his life on July 19 after his aircraft crashed in Alberta, while participating in relief operations.

The wildfire situation has prompted an evacuation order for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding area. The out-of-control Eagle Bluff wildfire crossed the border from the US state of Washington, posing a significant threat. The blaze spans approximately 4 kilometers on the Canadian side and 2,000 hectares on the US side.

British Columbia is currently facing a third of all the active fires in Canada, with 368 active fires out of the 990 reported across the country. At least 613 of these wildfires are considered out of control.

This year’s Canadian wildfires have already burned a staggering 30 million acres, affecting an area larger than Cuba or South Korea. The premier of British Columbia expressed the profound impact of this wildfire season and hailed the firefighters as heroes, acknowledging their extraordinary sacrifices to protect the public.

The situation remains critical as these devastating wildfires continue to spread, posing significant risks to communities and firefighters on the frontlines.