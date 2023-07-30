Aluva Murder: Accused Strangles Child with Cloth, Hits Head with Stone

Chilling details surrounding the brutal murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva have emerged following a post-mortem examination at the Medical College in Kalamassery on July 29.

The accused, Asfaq Alam from Bihar, confessed to the heinous crime, revealing that he used the child’s cloth to strangulate her during the tragic incident. The autopsy also disclosed that the accused struck the child’s head with a stone and caused injuries to her genitals.

The child’s lifeless body was brought to the taluk hospital at Aluva, and the cremation is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Keezhmadu crematorium.

Alam is set to appear before a court on Sunday, and the authorities had initially suspected the involvement of others in the crime.

The young victim’s body was found 21 hours after she went missing. Alam, who was apprehended Friday night, had initially denied any involvement, but evidence from CCTV footage confirmed that he had abducted the child.

The victim’s family resided in a residential complex, where guest workers, including Alam, lived. She was the second child of a couple from Bihar, and she leaves behind two sisters and a brother as her surviving family members.