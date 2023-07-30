Cancer and Tuberculosis cases surge in Gujarat, raising concerns

Over the past three years, Gujarat has experienced a consistent rise in cancer cases, as disclosed in data presented during a parliament session. In 2021, the state reported a total of 73,382 cancer cases, compared to 71,507 cases in 2020 and 69,660 cases in the previous year.

Gujarat also faces a significant burden of tuberculosis, with the state recording 3,190 tuberculosis-related deaths between January and May of the current year. This places Gujarat as the state with the fourth-highest number of tuberculosis fatalities.

On July 28, 2023, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare responded to a query from Lok Sabha MP Nihal Meghwal, providing information on cancer patients. The data revealed that in 2020, there were 69,660 cancer patients in Gujarat, which increased to 71,507 in 2021, and further climbed to 73,382 in 2022. Nationally, India witnessed 13,92,179 cancer cases in 2020, which rose to 14,26,447 in 2021 and 14,61,427 in 2022.

Over the same three-year period, the number of tuberculosis cases in Gujarat also exhibited a steady surge. In 2020, there were 1,20,560 reported cases, rising to 1,51,912 in 2022. The trend persisted, with 60,585 new TB cases recorded between January and May 2023.

Regarding tuberculosis-related deaths, 6,870 individuals succumbed to the disease in 2020, 5,472 in 2021, and 6,846 in 2022. The data showed that between January and May 2023, 3,190 people lost their lives due to tuberculosis in Gujarat.

The escalating numbers of cancer and tuberculosis cases highlight the importance of ongoing surveillance, early detection, and robust healthcare interventions to address these public health challenges in the state.