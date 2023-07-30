Dravid defends experimenting, keeping sight of the bigger picture.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has defended the team’s excessive experimentation in the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies, including resting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second match. Despite the backfiring results, Dravid emphasized the importance of giving chances to fringe players like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup later this year.

“We can’t take those chances. We’ve to try out other players and give some chances, so that in a worst-case scenario they have some game time behind them,” Dravid explained to reporters after the game.

He clarified that the focus remains on the bigger picture and preparing for the upcoming tournaments. While Ishan Kishan showed promise at the top of the order, others like Suryakumar Yadav struggled to impress. Despite this, Dravid affirmed that Suryakumar is a talented player who is still learning to adapt to the demands of ODI cricket.

“Ishan has done really well, this is his third fifty in a row, counting the Test match as well. He’s taking the opportunities when given a chance. That’s all that we ask from young players,” Dravid praised Kishan’s performance.

The coach acknowledged the risks of experimenting but stressed the need to build and identify players for specific positions as they prepare for major events. Ultimately, the focus remains on developing a strong squad for the future.