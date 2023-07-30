In connection with murder of Umesh Pal, defence attorney for deceased Atiq Ahmed detained

Vijay Mishra, the attorney who defended the murdered gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, has been taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Police. On Saturday night, Mishra was detained in Prayagraj in front of the Hotel Hyatt Legacy in Lucknow. He was detained in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal since it was suspected that he gave the gunman Umesh Pal’s whereabouts.

Noting that Umesh Pal was the main witness in the murder of former BSP MP Raju Pal is important.

Additionally, reports point to Mishra’s ties to Atiq Ahmed’s family and an active FIR for extortion. Vijay Mishra had also been the target of an extortion case in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly made a demand for money on behalf of Ashraf and Atiq.

According to reports, Mishra shared a room at the luxury hotel with a different woman who was in turn connected to the deceased Atiq’s family. Her identity has not yet been confirmed.

The lawyer was taken into custody by Prayagraj Police and Lucknow STF (special task force) outside the hotel in Vibhuti Khand, Lucknow.

The Prayagraj police have been looking for Mishra for days.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, a number of media representatives, and Vijay Mishra were also present near the Prayagraj hospital when Atiq and Ashraf were shot to death.

On April 15, Atiq Ahmed (60) and his brother Ashraf (60) were being escorted by police to a local medical college for a checkup when three guys posing as journalists opened fire and killed them both at point blank range.