Indian Navy discontinue baton-carrying putting an end to colonial legacy

In a significant move aligned with the government’s initiative to discard colonial symbols, the Indian Navy has decided to discontinue the tradition of carrying batons by all its personnel, effective immediately.

The Navy communicated this decision through an official statement, emphasizing the evolving nature of the force and the need to let go of colonial vestiges. It stated that the practice of wielding a baton as a “symbol of authority” is viewed as a relic of the colonial past and is no longer relevant.

Over time, carrying batons by naval personnel had become a norm, but the Navy now sees this symbolism of authority as an outdated colonial legacy in a transformed navy of Amrit Kaal.

As part of the changes, the carrying of batons by all personnel, including those from the provost, will cease immediately. Instead, a ceremonial baton may be placed appropriately in the office of the head of the organization of every unit, and a ceremonial handing over of the baton may be undertaken within the office as part of Change of Command ceremonies.

This move by the Indian Navy follows the unveiling of the new ensign or ‘Nishaan’ last year, designed to remove any remnants of the colonial past and proudly represent the country’s maritime heritage. The new ensign draws inspiration from the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a revered figure in Indian history known for his naval prowess.

The Indian Army is also reassessing its British-era traditions. During the Combined Commanders’ Conference in March 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the removal of colonial customs in the armed forces and urged the three services to abandon outdated systems and practices.

In his Independence Day speech the previous year, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the “panch pran” or five pledges for India to become a developed country by its 100th year of independence, one of which was to eliminate all remnants of colonial slavery from mindset and habits. These efforts by the Indian government reflect the nation’s commitment to shed symbols of its colonial past and embrace a more independent and empowered future.