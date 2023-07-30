Lokesh Kanagaraj shares first look of Sanjay Dutt in ‘Leo’ on his 64th birthday

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj recently gave fans a sneak peek into his upcoming film “Leo” on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s 64th birthday. The movie stars Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay Dutt’s Tamil debut following his successful venture into South cinema with the blockbuster Kannada film “KGF: Chapter 2” in 2022.

In the teaser video shared on Twitter, we get introduced to Sanjay Dutt’s character, Antony Das. The clip shows Antony Das navigating through a massive gathering, portraying a rugged look with a grey beard and moustache. Dutt expressed his excitement, mentioning that the teaser offers just a glimpse of the epic journey that lies ahead in the film. He thanked the film’s team for releasing the first look on his birthday.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. “Leo” promises to be an exciting project with renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander scoring the soundtrack, having previously collaborated with Kanagaraj on “Master” and “Vikram”.

The film’s first poster was unveiled earlier to celebrate Thalapathy Vijay’s 49th birthday, further building anticipation among the fans. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar, “Leo” is set to be a captivating cinematic experience, blending the talents of Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay in the Tamil film industry.