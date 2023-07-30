Manipur govt resumes its campaign for biometric capture of all the ‘illegal’ immigrants from Myanmar

As per instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the government of the Indian state of Manipur has resumed its campaign to capture the biometric data of all ‘illegal’ immigrants from Myanmar. The MHA directed the completion of this campaign by September 2023.

In an official release, the government of Manipur stated that it has initiated the biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the state in accordance with the MHA’s instructions. To support this effort, a team of officials from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, assisted the state government officials in capturing the biometric data of illegal immigrants at the Foreigners’ Detention Centre in Imphal East District.

The campaign aims to continue in all districts until the biometric data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the state is successfully captured, with a target completion date set for September 2023.

In another context, a significant rally was organized in Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, by a prominent civil society group to demand action against “Kuki-Chin terrorists” and address the ongoing ethnic clashes in the region. The rally sought to protect Manipur’s territorial integrity amid demands from the Kuki-Zo-Chin tribes for a separate administration.

Participants of the rally were determined to end the ethnic conflict and address issues caused by suspected narco-terrorists from Myanmar, who were believed to be causing disturbances in Manipur.

The organizers of the rally intended to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take prompt action to restore peace and normalcy in the state. They also expressed concern about the situation, which they believed was exacerbated by the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar.