Sambhaji Bhide faces legal action for controversial remark about Mahatma Gandhi

In Maharashtra’s Amravati district, Sambhaji Bhide, a right-wing activist and founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, has been accused of making derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi during a program at Bharat Mangal Hall on Badnera Road. As a result, on Saturday, the police registered a case against him under IPC section 153A, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and engaging in acts prejudicial to maintaining harmony.

State Congress chief Nana Patole has called for Bhide’s arrest and insisted that if action is not taken by the end of the Monsoon session of the Assembly on August 4, his party will initiate agitation. Patole expressed that the Congress would organize protests across Maharashtra if the state authorities do not put Bhide behind bars.

The alleged offensive remarks about the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, have sparked controversy and raised concerns about maintaining communal harmony. As a result, there is growing pressure for swift action against Sambhaji Bhide to ensure accountability for his statements.

The situation has drawn attention to the importance of responsible speech, especially from public figures and activists, to prevent any form of hate speech or actions that may incite division among different groups within the society. The authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take appropriate measures to address the situation and uphold the principles of communal harmony and respect for all individuals, regardless of their background.