Udayanidhi stalin asks amit shah, ‘How many runs has your youngster scored?’

Undhayanidhi Stalin, the minister of sports for Tamil Nadu, retaliated against Home Minister Amit Shah for labelling the DMK a dynastic party. The minister questioned the rationale for Jay Shah’s appointment to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretaryship.

At the beginning of K Annamalai’s padayatra on Friday in Rameswaram, state BJP chief Amit Shah made remarks about dynasty politics. He referred to the DMK as a dynasty party and charged MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and DMK allies with encouraging dynastic politics.

Udhayanidhi said that after running for politics, he became an MLA before being appointed as a minister in a speech to the newly elected DMK youth wing officers in Chennai.

‘Amit Shah has said that our party leaders aim to make me the Chief Minister. But, I want to ask Amit Shah, how did your son become the secretary of BCCI?’ he questioned.

‘How many cricket matches did he play and how many runs did he score?’ Udhayanidhi further questioned, demanding an answer.