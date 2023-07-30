ULFA-I linkman shot explosives seized in Assam

In Assam’s Tinsukia district, a suspected linkman of the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent) was injured in police firing when attempting to escape from custody, according to an officer’s statement on Sunday.

The suspect had been apprehended in Jorhat recently, and based on the information he provided, a search operation was conducted in Mamoroni village in Tinsukia district on Saturday. During the operation, authorities discovered a significant cache of explosives, including eight PEKs (plastic explosive kirke), a detonator, and six batteries. Two individuals were also arrested in connection with the explosives.

The suspected linkman informed the police that more explosives were stored nearby, leading the team to accompany him to the location. However, as they reached the spot, he attempted to escape, taking advantage of the darkness. In response, the police had to resort to firing to prevent his escape, resulting in a non-fatal injury to his leg. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable.

The incident highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat terrorism and illegal activities, and the success of the search operation in confiscating dangerous explosives has likely averted potential harm to the public and security personnel.