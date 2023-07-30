Union Minister Ramdas Athawale extends open invitation to Nitish Kumar for NDA return

Union Minister of State for social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, recently stated that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at any time. Athawale, who is also the chief of the Republican Party of India (RPI), expressed his belief that Nitish is one of them and his absence within the NDA has been felt. He urged Nitish not to attend the upcoming third round of the Opposition leaders’ meeting scheduled to be held in Maharashtra in August.

Athawale highlighted Nitish’s long association with the NDA and questioned why he joined the alliance if he intended to return to the Opposition camp. The context of Athawale’s statement is significant, as Nitish seemed dissatisfied with the proceedings of the second meeting of the Opposition held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. However, Nitish later clarified that he had no unhappiness as his suggestions were honored.

Athawale praised the developmental works carried out in Bihar during Nitish Kumar’s tenure as part of the NDA and assured that the state would continue to receive support from the center in terms of development.

In summary, Ramdas Athawale believes that Nitish Kumar could make a comeback to the NDA and considers him a valued member of the alliance. He advises Nitish to skip the upcoming Opposition meeting and praises the development work done under Nitish’s leadership in the past.