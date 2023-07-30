Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ to stream on ZEE5

The non-fiction series “The Kashmir Files Unreported,” directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is set to premiere on ZEE5 from August 11. ZEE5 announced the show’s premiere date on its official Twitter handle. The series serves as a continuation of Agnihotri’s 2022 movie “The Kashmir Files,” incorporating his research, archival footage, and interviews.

Comprising seven episodes, “The Kashmir Files Unreported” delves into the historical, ethnical, and geopolitical aspects surrounding the events that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. The show features discussions with historians, experts, real-life victims, and their families to shed light on the circumstances and crimes behind the tragedy.

Produced by Vivek Agnihotri and his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi’s banner IamBuddha Entertainment and Media LLP, the series aims to uncover the untold aspects of the Kashmir conflict and provide a comprehensive perspective on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit community. It promises to bring to light unreported stories and further explore the events that shaped the tragic exodus from the region.