West Indies levels series with impressive win in Second ODI against India.

India’s World Cup aspirants faced a tough batting audition on a bouncy track as West Indies leveled the ODI series with a six-wicket win, thanks to impressive bowling by Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie.

The decision to rest Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli backfired as India’s middle-order struggled against the pace, bounce, and turn, getting all-out for 181 in 40.5 overs during the rain-marred second ODI.

In response, West Indies overcame a lively spell from Shardul Thakur as Shai Hope (63 not out) and Keacy Carty (48 not out) sealed victory with an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 91 runs.

The poor batting display became India’s undoing, losing five wickets for 23 runs after a solid opening stand of 90 between Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34).

The decision to rest key players raised questions, while Kishan impressed with a second successive half-century, but others like Sanju Samson and Axar Patel struggled against the West Indies bowlers’ tactics.

The Kensington Oval pitch offered spice, and the West Indies bowlers maintained their intensity, causing trouble for the Indian batsmen.

Kishan and Gill showed glimpses of form, but they couldn’t sustain the momentum, and wickets fell at crucial moments.

Promoted up the order, Gill fell while attempting a lofted shot, and Kishan was caught at point. Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel also fell to short-ball tactics.

Samson’s struggle against leg-spin continued, and his dismissal further hurt India’s chances.

Suryakumar Yadav briefly showed promise, but his dismissal dampened hopes of a substantial total for India.

With Surya’s departure, India’s chances of crossing 200 runs diminished, leading to West Indies’ comfortable victory.