Authentic Kolkata Biryani Recipe to Delight Your Taste Buds

Kolkata Biryani Recipe:

Ingredients:

– 500g Basmati rice

– 500g Chicken/mutton, cut into pieces

– 2 large onions, thinly sliced

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 2 potatoes, peeled and halved

– 1/2 cup yogurt

– 1/2 cup milk

– 1/2 cup fried onions (for garnish)

– 1/4 cup ghee/oil

– 1/4 cup mustard oil

– 1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves, chopped

– 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 2 bay leaves

– 4-5 green cardamoms

– 4-5 cloves

– 2-inch cinnamon stick

– 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tsp cumin powder

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– 1/2 tsp red chili powder

– 1/2 tsp garam masala powder

– Saffron strands soaked in milk (for coloring and flavor)

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Wash and soak the Basmati rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. In a large pot, heat ghee and mustard oil together. Add bay leaves, green cardamoms, cloves, and cinnamon stick.

3. Add sliced onions and sauté until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.

5. Add chicken/mutton pieces and cook until they are lightly browned.

6. Stir in cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.

7. Add yogurt, potatoes, green chilies, half of the fried onions, coriander leaves, and mint leaves. Mix everything well and let it cook for 5-7 minutes.

8. In a separate pot, boil water and add the soaked rice. Cook the rice until it is 70% done. Drain the water and set aside.

9. Layer the partially cooked rice over the meat mixture. Sprinkle garam masala powder and saffron milk over the rice.

10. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and place it on low heat for 15-20 minutes or until the rice and meat are fully cooked and aromatic.

11. Garnish with the remaining fried onions and serve hot with raita or salad.