Dengue Outbreak in West Bengal: 8 Deaths, 4,401 Infected, CM Expresses Concern

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the rising cases of dengue in the state, reporting that eight people have died, and 4,401 have been infected as of July 26. Banerjee attributed the increase in cases to the delayed formation of panchayat boards after the elections, hindering their ability to control the situation effectively. She assured that strict measures are being taken to tackle the dengue outbreak and warned private hospitals of severe actions if they deny treatment to patients. Banerjee emphasized the need for cooperation in the fight against dengue and urged private hospitals to prioritize patient care over financial concerns. Hospitals refusing the health card will risk losing their licenses.

Most of the dengue cases are concentrated in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, according to Banerjee. In the assembly, the BJP requested time to discuss the dengue issue, but their appeal was rejected, leading them to stage a walkout. BJP MLAs demonstrated outside the House, disputing the chief minister’s information and claiming that over 10 lakh people in the state are infected with dengue.