During ritual fire-walk, man from Tamil Nadu carrying 1-year-old daughter falls

In a Tamil Nadu village, a man stumbled while performing a fire-walking rite, causing him and his daughter to fall into a scorching ember pit. The man fell while holding his daughter, who was a year old, in his arms. The hot flames caused the infant to suffer significant burn injuries.

After praying to the local deity on Sunday, the man was attempting to carry out a custom that involved walking on a fire pit. However, out of the blue, he tripped and fell forward, frightening the witnesses.

On social media, a video of the incident has also surfaced.

The panicked throng hurried to aid and was able to pull the baby from the pit. Approximately 35% of the child’s body was burned severely, resulting in severe burn damage.

After that, she was brought to the hospital, where the critical care unit is now caring for her.