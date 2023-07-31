Ex-Kerala Speaker Vakkom Purushothaman Passes Away at 95.

Former Kerala speaker Vakkom Purushothaman, a senior Congress leader, passed away at the age of 95 in his residence in Kumarapuram on Monday. His demise was confirmed at KIMS hospital.

Throughout his illustrious political career, he served as the governor in Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Moreover, he held ministerial positions in the cabinets of C Achutha Menon, E K Nayanar, and Oommen Chandy.

Purushothaman’s political journey began as an activist of the Students’ Congress in 1946. He remained a member of the All India Congress Committee for over 35 years and successfully represented the Attingal constituency five times.

The respected leader also served as the speaker of Kerala legislative assembly during two terms: 1982-1984 and 2001-2004. Additionally, he was a member of the Lok Sabha from 1984 to 1991.

His dedication to public service and numerous contributions to the nation will be remembered and cherished.