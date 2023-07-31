False rape allegation; UP BJP worker attempts suicide by consuming poison

After making serious charges that he had been physically abused and wrongfully accused of rape, a local BJP member in Uttar Pradesh tried to take his own life by ingesting poison.

A BJP Kisan Morcha official named Veer Singh Saini alleged that at the Kanth Ladla Vaal Temple, some people beat him and his wife. He claimed that a woman had accused him of rape.

On July 29, Saini described the experience during a Facebook Live session. He claimed the police threatened to accuse him of being the victim of a bogus rape case and regretted that he had no one to turn to for assistance.

He also described his extreme grief and emotional anguish, saying that he lacked the strength to approach his 15-year-old daughter in the face of such damning accusations.

‘I was beaten a lot at the Ladla Wal temple. They even said you have raped a woman. The administration is not listening. The police are not ready to cooperate and are threatening to file a false case against me. I have been harassed and defamed,’ the BJP worker said.

‘If I die, the same people who beat me up in the temple shall be held responsible. I don’t deserve to live with such a stigma. I did not get any support from anyone. I went into depression as efforts were being made to tarnish my image through false allegations,’ he said.

According to investigators, Saini was taken to a hospital in Moradabad after ingesting poison at the temple. He is now receiving medical attention and therapy after regaining consciousness.

Sandeep Kumar Meena, the superintendent of police for rural areas, went to the hospital to look at the situation. He claimed that Saini and a man named Mahaveer Singh from the temple were in conflict.

‘Singh had levelled molestation allegations against Saini while the latter accused the former of beating him. Both sides have filed complaints against each other. Saini then drank the poison at the temple. He was hospitalised and later regained consciousness,’ the SP said.