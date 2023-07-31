DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

FISU World University Games 2023: India secure 11 medals

Jul 31, 2023, 04:23 pm IST

Chengdu:  India secured 11 medals in the ongoing FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won gold medal in the rifle shooting. Indian archers won gold medal in the mixed compound archery event.

Indian shooters clinched a gold, silver and bronze each. Indian archers also added a gold, silver and 2 bronze medals.  India has till won 11 medals.

Around 230 Indian athletes are competing at the Chengdu meet. The World University Games, which is held biennially, is one of the largest multi-sport events in the world.

