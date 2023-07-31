In case against Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi says, ‘They called me a gold digger’

Actress Nora Fatehi said today in a Delhi court that Jacqueline Fernandez’s comments about her had put her through ‘prolonged, unnecessary investigation, harassment, and cyber-bullying.’

According to Fatehi, who has filed a lawsuit against Jacqueline Fernandez and some media outlets, ‘They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist.’

The actor was making reference to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a convicted ‘conman’ who is the primary defendant in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

According to Fatehi’s declaration to the court, ‘This defamation case has been filed against Jacqueline Fernandes and the various other channels and publications who have ruined my reputation in the public eye through false narratives.’

Additionally, Jacqueline Fernades’ remarks, according to Nora Fatehi, put her through an unwarranted and drawn-out investigation as well as harassment and cyberbullying.

‘This has cost me opportunities at work, damage to my reputation, and mental health issues,’ Fatehi continued.

Nora Fatehi also claimed in her testimony before the court that Jacqueline Fernandez explained to the media the rationale behind her inclusion as a witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a convicted “conman,” to the media.

In addition, Nora Fatehi claimed that her name was included in a current investigation to draw attention away from Jacqueline Fernades. She is not connected to the ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar or any of his cronies.

‘I have been made a scapegoat in this case in the media, to safeguard certain people’s image, because I am an outsider and I’m alone in this country. I want damage for all damage done to my career and reputation, which I’ve built relentlessly over the last 8 years,’ Fatehi said before the court.