Indian weightlifters shine at Asian youth and junior championships, Siddhanta Gogoi Clinches Gold

At the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, Indian weightlifter Siddhanta Gogoi won the men’s 61kg junior title with a total lift of 265kg (116kg in snatch and 149kg in clean and jerk). Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar secured silver medals in the women’s 49kg category. Gyaneshwari lifted a total of 175kg (78kg in snatch and 97kg in clean and jerk) among the juniors, missing out on gold due to two failed attempts. Koyel recorded a total effort of 155kg (69kg in snatch and 86kg in clean and jerk) in the youth category. The event took place at Gautam Buddha University. Siddhanta’s victory brought India its first gold medal of the championships, and Sankar Lapung secured the bronze in the men’s 61kg junior event with a lift of 256kg. These achievements marked India’s strong performance at the championships, with promising young talents showcasing their potential on the weightlifting stage.