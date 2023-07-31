India’s COVID-19 Cases Reach 4.49 Crore, Active Cases Stand at 1,467

India’s total COVID-19 cases have reached 4.49 crore with 41 new infections reported, and active cases stand at 1,467, according to the Union Health Ministry’s Monday update. The death toll has reached 5,31,917 as of 8 am. The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at an impressive 98.81 per cent, with 4,44,62,245 individuals having successfully recovered from the disease. The case fatality rate is recorded at 1.18 per cent. So far, India has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the nationwide vaccination drive. As the nation continues to battle the pandemic, the health ministry continues its efforts to curb the spread of the virus and increase vaccination coverage across the population.