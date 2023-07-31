M.B. Rajesh urges local bodies to control antisocial dens following minor’s murder.

Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise, M B Rajesh, emphasized the need for local self-government bodies to prevent their buildings from becoming dens for anti-social elements. He addressed reporters in Kasaragod after the tragic murder of a 5-year-old daughter of a migrant couple from Bihar in Aluva.

“The girl’s death was brutal and will pain any person with a heart,” said Minister Rajesh. However, he expressed concern about some trying to turn the crime into a political controversy for their gain, which he strongly condemned.

He praised the police for their prompt response in launching the investigation and arresting the accused within two hours of receiving the missing person complaint. Minister Rajesh urged local bodies to stay vigilant and take action to prevent such crimes from recurring.

Residents reported that the dump yard behind Aluva Market was often used by miscreants and alcoholics for drinking after 3 pm.

The minor girl went missing around 3.30 pm on Friday, July 28. CCTV footage showed her boarding a KSRTC bus with Ashfaq Aslam, another migrant worker from Assam, who had been staying in a room above the girl’s house that week.

Police apprehended Ashfaq Aslam on the same day around 10.30 pm in Thottakkattukara. The next day, July 29, the police discovered the girl’s body behind Aluva market, 6 km from Choornikkara. She had been strangled and subjected to brutal injuries. Ashfaq Aslam was charged with murder and sexual assault in connection with the crime.