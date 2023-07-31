Man alleges denial of last rites for murdered child in Aluva due to non-Malayali ethnicity.

A pujari has come forward with shocking allegations, claiming that numerous priests refused to perform the last rites at the funeral of a five-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Aluva.

Revanth, who took on the responsibility at the Keezhmadu crematorium, expressed his dismay, stating that many were unwilling to conduct the last rites because the child was not Malayali. “I roamed in Aluva, Mala, Kurumasseri in search of a pujari. No one came. They are not humans,” Revanth said, holding back tears.

He questioned the discriminatory attitude, asking, “What if she was the daughter of Hindi speakers (colloquial usage for north Indians), isn’t she a child too? Then I decided, I’ll do the puja because isn’t she our child too? Only once before had I performed puja during a cremation. But when I heard them say that I felt so sad,” Revanth added.

The heart-wrenching incident involves a child of guest workers from Bihar who was abducted by another Bihar native. The accused, Asfaq Alam, has confessed to raping and murdering the innocent child.

In a show of solidarity, hundreds paid their last respects during a public homage at the child’s school in Thaikkattukara, Aluva.

Congress MLA Anwar Sadath was among the attendees at the funeral, while the opposition criticized the state government for not sending its representative to the somber occasion.