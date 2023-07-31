Minister vows “Maximum Punishment” for Aluva Child Murder, Meets Grieving Kin

Health Minister Veena George paid a visit to the grieving family of the five-year-old child who was raped and murdered in Aluva. She assured them of a thorough investigation to ensure that the culprit does not escape justice. Asfaq Alam, a Bihar native, is the sole accused in the case.

Addressing the family, Minister George empathized with the child’s mother, who demanded maximum punishment for the perpetrator. She promised the government’s full support in their fight for justice. As an immediate step, the government will provide relief from a fund designated for the mothers of victims under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Prior to the minister’s visit, there was criticism from the opposition for the absence of ministers and state representatives at the child’s funeral. Former Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala, expressed concern over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s alleged silence on the matter. He questioned why the chief minister, who is also responsible for the Home Department, had not responded to such a cruel act, urging at least a Facebook post to offer condolences.

Minister George’s visit to the grieving family occurred hours after the funeral, which saw the attendance of hundreds at the Keezhmadu Crematorium.