Onam 2023: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

Chennai: Southern Railway (SR) announced special trains to Kerala during Onam holidays. The special trains were announced to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam Festival.

Full list of special trains:

Train no 06046 Ernakulam – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special Fare Special: The train will leave Ernakulam at 21.00 hrs on 24th, 31stAugust and 07th September (Thursday) and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 11.30 hrs the next day.

Train no 06045 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Ernakulam Weekly Special Fare Special: This train will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 15.10 hrs on 25th August, 01st and 08th September (Friday) and reach Ernakulam at 03.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 06041 Tambaram – Mangalore Jn Festival Special Fare Special: This train will leave Trambaram at 13.30 hrs o­n 22nd, 29th August and 05th September (Tuesday) and reach Mangalore Jn at 06.45 hrs the next day.

Train no 06042 Mangalore Jn – Tambaram Festival Special Fare Special : This train will leave Mangalore Jn at 10.00 hrs o­n 23rd, 30th August and 06th September (Wednesday) and reach Tambaram at 04.45 hrs the next day.

Train no 06083 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Special Fare Special: This special train will leave Kochuveli at 18.05 hrs on 22nd, 29th August and 05th September (Tuesday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.55 hrs the next day.

Train no 06084 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Special Fare Special: This train will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 hrs o­n 23rd, 30th August and 06th September (Wednesday) and reach Kochuveli at 06.00 hrs the next day.

Advance reservation for the above Festival Special Fare Specials were open. Reservation for train no 06084 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Special Fare Special one Way Special will be notified later.