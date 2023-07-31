PM Modi Launches ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ Campaign to Honor Martyrs

Seeking to boost patriotic sentiments ahead of the upcoming general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed a new mega campaign called “Meri Mati Mera Desh” (My Soil, My Country) on Sunday. The campaign aims to honor the brave martyrs of the nation in the run-up to Independence Day. By placing soldiers, who have expressed discontent over the revised pension scheme and the Agnipath issue, on a pedestal, Modi aims to reignite the wave of nationalism that contributed to his re-election after the 2019 Pulwama attack.

During the 103rd episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi announced the launch of the campaign, which includes an Amrit Kalash Yatra. As part of the yatra, 7,500 pots carrying soil from various regions of the country, along with saplings, will be brought to the national capital. Additionally, special inscriptions commemorating the brave men and women will be installed in thousands of villages and panchayats across India.

The campaign seeks to evoke feelings of patriotism and honor the sacrifices made by the country’s martyrs. By organizing various programs and events across the nation, Modi aims to involve citizens in paying homage to these heroic individuals. The campaign’s timing, just ahead of the general elections, indicates the Prime Minister’s strategic efforts to tap into the spirit of nationalism and garner support from the electorate.

Through “Meri Mati Mera Desh,” PM Modi endeavors to galvanize the country and invoke a sense of pride in the sacrifices made by its bravehearts. By connecting citizens with their soil and instilling a sense of national identity, the campaign seeks to create an emotional connection and rally public support for the upcoming elections.