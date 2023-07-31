Police data: 214 kids killed, 9,000+ molested in Kerala from 2016-23.

The safety of children in Kerala is becoming a grave concern, with a surge in horrifying crimes and sexual offenses against them. According to police data, 214 children lost their lives in the past seven years, while an alarming 9,604 fell victim to sexual abuse. One heart-wrenching incident involved the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl, allegedly by a laborer from Bihar.

The situation has become dire, with a significant increase in crimes against children. From 2016 to May 2023, a staggering 31,364 cases were reported. In 2021 alone, 41 children were murdered, and more than 20 cases were recorded from 2016 to 2023.

Additionally, there has been a concerning pattern with migrant workers being involved in criminal activities. Over the last seven years, 159 migrant workers were accused in 118 murder cases. Kerala has witnessed a substantial influx of migrant workers, with their numbers increasing over time.

The recent incident involving the rape and murder of the young girl highlights the need for greater measures to protect children from such heinous acts. The authorities must address these disturbing trends and take necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of children in the state.