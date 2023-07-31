Railway cop shoots and kills 4 on Jaipur-Mumbai train

On Monday, a tragic incident occurred on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station, Maharashtra. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, identified as Chetan Kumar Choudhary, opened fire, resulting in the death of four individuals, including RPF assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena. The shooting took place shortly after 5 am while the train was in motion. After targeting and killing ASI Tika Ram Meena, the constable proceeded to another coach and shot dead three passengers.

Palghar, the site of the incident, is situated approximately 100 km from Mumbai. The authorities managed to apprehend the shooter at Mira Road with the cooperation of Government Railway Police and RPF officials. As of now, the motive behind the attack remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. This tragic event has left the community in shock and mourning for the loss of innocent lives.