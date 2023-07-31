Rajasthan students pee on girl’s water bottle, prompting protest from community

In the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, a female student at the Government Senior Higher Secondary School accidentally drank pee after some males put urine and water in her bottle. Inside her luggage, the girl also found a love letter.

The event has angered the locals in the area. They attempted to enter the accused’s neighbourhood, but the cops prevented them. To scatter the crowd, police used lathi charges.

According to a senior police official, a female student at the Government Senior Higher Secondary School in the village of Luhariya stated last Friday that when she was on her lunch break, she found that three males had combined urine in the water bottle she kept in her bag.

‘After drinking from the bottle, she detected the foul odour upon which she lodged a complaint. To her surprise, she also found a letter with ‘love you’ written on it in her bag,’ the police official said.

Despite the complaint, the principal did nothing, which infuriated the community. When the school reopened on Monday, they brought up the matter with the Tehsildar, the supervisor of the Luhariya Police Station, and the school’s headmaster. However, since no decisive action was taken, these people visited the neighbourhood where the accused lived and started throwing stones.

ASP Ghanashyam Sharma also said, ‘The student has not yet filed a formal complaint with the police. However, if a complaint is lodged against the people who entered the locality of the accused and engaged in stone-pelting, the police will take appropriate action.’

Ghanashyam Sharma, additional superintendent of police, is currently in the village of Luhariya with a sizable police presence.