Record Number of Pilgrims Embark on Amarnath Yatra

On Monday, a group of 1,550 pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar camp in Jammu to make their way to the twin base camps in Kashmir, from where they will proceed to the revered Amarnath cave shrine situated at an altitude of 3,880 meters. The ongoing annual pilgrimage, which began on July 1 and spans 62 days, has seen a record number of over 3.88 lakh pilgrims paying homage at the shrine so far. The pilgrimage is set to conclude on August 31.

Among the 1,550 pilgrims in this particular batch departing from Bhagwati Nagar camp, 1,068 are embarking on the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district, while the remaining 472 are heading for the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. It was noted that the number of pilgrims this year has decreased due to the complete melting of the naturally formed ice Shiva lingam at the Amarnath cave.

The annual pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine commenced on July 1 from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes. While the Pahalgam track is in the Anantnag district, the Baltal route is situated in the Ganderbal district. Pilgrims undertake this significant religious journey to seek blessings and pay their respects at the revered shrine before the yatra concludes at the end of August.