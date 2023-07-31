Shah Rukh Khan Releases Energetic Song “Zinda Banda” from “Jawan”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first song “Zinda Banda” from his highly anticipated movie “Jawan” on Monday. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude to legendary Urdu poet Wasim Barelvi for allowing them to use one of his couplets in the Hindi version. The Hindi lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil, while Vivek and Chandrabose wrote the Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively.

In the song, Shah Rukh can be seen dancing with co-stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Lehar Khan. The celebratory track captures the essence of life’s battles and the importance of staying true to one’s principles. Shah Rukh thanked Wasim Barelvi for granting permission to use the couplet, which adds depth to the song’s emotions. Anirudh’s music and the captivating choreography by Shobi enhance the energetic and vibrant spirit of the track.

The film “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, has generated immense excitement among fans, and the release of its first song has further heightened anticipation for the movie’s release. Shah Rukh’s social media platforms saw the simultaneous release of the song in all three languages, captivating audiences across different regions.