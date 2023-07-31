Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023: India bags 14 medals

Colombo: Indian athletes have won 14 medals including 9 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medal in the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023.The event was the 101st Sri Lankan athletics nationals.
The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team of Amoj Jacob, Aishwarya Mishra, Muhammed Anas and Himanshi Malik won gold medal. Indian relay team comprising Nihal Joel William, Subha Venkatesan, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Vithya Ramraj bagged silver medal. In the 4x400m men’s relay event, Indian team of Amoj Jacob,Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal won gold medal.In the 4x400m women’s relay event, the Indian quartet of Sonia Baishya, Aishwarya Mishra, Subha V and Himanshi Malik bagged the gold medal with a time of 3:30.41.
Indian medal winners:
Amoj Jacob, Aishwarya Mishra, Muhammed Anas, Himanshi Malik – gold medal in 4x400m mixed team relay
Sonia Baishya, Aishwarya Mishra, Subha V, Himanshi Malik – gold medal in 4x400m women’s relay
Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal – gold medal in 4x400m men’s relay
Priti – gold medal in women’s 3000m steeplechase
Bal Kishan – gold medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase
Sonia Baishya – gold medal in women’s 400m
Kishore Kumar Jena – gold medal in men’s javelin throw
Seema – gold medal in women’s 10,000m
T Santosh Kumar – gold medal in men’s 400m hurdles
Siva Subramani – silver medal in men’s pole vault
Shivpal Singh – silver in men’s javelin throw
Jisna Mathew – silver medal in women’s 400m
Nihal Joel William, Subha Venkatesan, Mijo Chacko Kurian, Vithya Ramraj – silver medal in 4x400m mixed team relay
Vithya Ramraj, Jisna Mathew, WS Himaya Fernando (Sri Lanka), K.Shanika Lakshani (Sri Lanka) – bronze medal in 4x400m women’s relay
Apart from Indians, athletes from the Maldives also participated in the Colombo athletics meet.
