Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on July 31. BSE Sensex settled at 66,527.67, up 367.47 points or 0.56%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,753.80, up 107.80 points or 0.55%. Investors became richer by over Rs 2 lakh crore today.

About 2163 shares advanced, 1414 shares declined, and 187 shares remained unchanged. The biggest gainers were NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, Adani Ports, ONGC and Hindalco Industries. Top losers were Apollo Hospitals, Britannia Industries, HDFC Life, Divis Labs and Bajaj Finance.

On the sectoral front, auto, oil & gas, power, metal, capital goods and information technology gained 1-2%, while FMCG index shed 0.5%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1% each.