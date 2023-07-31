Surging Vegetable Prices Boost Demand for Local Veggies, Strain Family Budgets

Skyrocketing vegetable prices have wreaked havoc on family budgets, prompting many to turn to small vegetable patches in their backyards. The demand for locally grown veggies has surged, including madanthayila (yam leaves), thakarayila, drumstick leaves, plantain stem, plantain blossom, papaya, mushrooms, and Turkish beans.

Madanthayila, rich in nutrients, has gained popularity through social media, with people seeking it out in paddy fields and farmlands. It’s cooked with pepper, turmeric, and coconut, and pairs well with dried fish curry.

Thakarayila, known for its medicinal properties, was once a common part of people’s diets. Plantain stem, with its edible and nutritious parts, is beneficial for diabetic patients. Removing the fibrous parts and washing them well is crucial before consumption.

Chundakka, or Turkish beans, grown abundantly in backyards and waysides, boasts medicinal qualities. It can be prepared by crushing freshly plucked vegetables on a stone grinder, soaking them to remove the seeds, and cooking them with coconut and spices. Embracing locally grown organic vegetables has become a meaningful alternative to heavily relying on imports.