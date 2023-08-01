Akshay Kumar’s upcoming feature OMG 2 gets an ‘Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie OMG 2 has received an ‘A’ or ‘Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board, just days after the film was submitted for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to reports, the CBFC has suggested “no cuts” but some modifications for the Akshay Kumar starrer. Sources mentioned in the reports stated, “after extensive discussions, the film has been passed without any cuts. The makers made some changes to certain scenes, dialogues, and characters after consulting with the censor board members.”

Despite the certification process, OMG 2’s release date remains unchanged, and it is set to hit the screens on August 11. The film’s trailer is expected to be released on August 3. A source clarified, “There were rumors about a delay in the film’s release, but they are not true. OMG 2 will be released on August 11 as planned, and the marketing campaign will now ramp up leading to its release. The trailer will be released in the next two days.”

OMG 2 serves as a sequel to the 2012 film OMG, in which Akshay Kumar also starred. However, Paresh Rawal, who was part of the first movie, will not be appearing in the sequel. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise.

At the box office, OMG 2 will face competition from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.